Man arrested after allegedly assaulting a St. Louis attorney, police say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis city attorney was assaulted Friday morning on his way to work at City Hall.

The victim, a city counselor in his 50s, was walking on the 1200 block of Market Street when he told St. Louis Police Department a man attacked him. When police tried to arrest the man, he caused a disturbance and resisted arrest, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, peace disturbance and resisting arrest. The suspected attacker is a 34-year-old man with previous arrests for robbery, assault and a weapons violation, according to the source.

