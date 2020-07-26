x
Man arrested after chase, standoff on Highway 61 in Lincoln County

After an hours-long standoff in the median of Highway 61, police were able to take the man into custody

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested after a chase and standoff on Highway 61 in Lincoln County Sunday.

Troy police officers said they spotted a man driving at more than 100 mph on northbound Highway 61. When officers tried to pull the driver over at around 10:30 a.m., he continued to flee.

Police said he drove through bridge construction near Cuivre River and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. When he tried to cross back over to the correct side of the highway, his car became stuck in the median.

Officers surrounded his car and told him to get out, but the driver refused. When he continued to stay in the car, police treaded it as a barricaded subject incident.

After making contact with the man, he told officers he wanted them to shoot and kill him, but officers were able to take him into custody without incident at around 12:30.

The Troy Police Department was assisted by the Moscow Mills Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

