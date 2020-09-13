Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Troy, MO ends in crash

Fearing that the suspect would cause additional accidents, a Troy officer struck the suspect’s vehicle on the rear driver’s side, police said.

TROY, Mo. — A Moscow Mills man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash in Troy, MO on Friday.

According to the Troy police department, officers received information about a light brown truck traveling north US 61 at speeds of over 80 mph and passing vehicles using the shoulder of the highway.

A Troy officer then set up at northbound US 61 to attempt to stop the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect made a sudden to U-turn into the median and began traveling southbound US 61.

An officer then pursued the suspect to warn oncoming traffic. Additional officers from the Troy police department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit in the southbound lanes of US 61, attempting to set up a spike strip to stop the suspect.

Police said the suspect eventually drove through a median near John Deere Drive and Tropicana Village Drive, causing a three-vehicle accident as other vehicles attempted to avoid the suspect.

An additional vehicle attempted to avoid the suspect at the intersection of Himmel Road and overturned.

According to police, as the suspect’s vehicle avoided colliding with another vehicle at the Highway U overpass, the suspect’s vehicle began to spin out of control. Fearing that the suspect would cause additional accidents, a Troy officer struck the suspect’s vehicle on the rear driver’s side, police said.

The officer lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off-road and come to rest in the center median.

Several citizens came to the aid of the officer to help detain the suspect until additional officers arrived on the scene.

The Troy officer was transported to St. Charles County Hospital and was later released.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joshua E. Cheatham, was detained and transported to Mercy Lincoln Hospital for evaluation. He was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he is currently being held.

Upon searching the suspect’s vehicle, officers found several small liquor bottles along with a small handgun.

Cheatham is charged with 1 count of resisting arrest by fleeing and 2 counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Cheatham’s bond was set at $75,000 cash-only.