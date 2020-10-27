Man arrested on murder charges in connection with man found dead at St. Louis County storage locker

In July, Cameron Gray was found dead at a St. Louis County storage facility. On Friday, Michael Molinari was arrested on murder charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on murder charges after a man was found dead at a St. Louis County storage facility in July.

Michael Molinari, of Overland, was arrested on Friday by U.S. Marshals in connection with the death of 28-year-old Cameron Gray on July 24, according to the spokesperson for the Bridgeton Police Department.

At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to Love’s Self Storage on Missouri Bottom Road in Bridgeton. Someone called police after seeing a truck break through a gate at the facility, police said.

Police were notified that a man's body was found at around 6:45 a.m. after a worker found it in one of the storage units. Officials called it a homicide but hadn’t released the cause of death.

Shortly after the incident, police identified Molinari as a suspect.

According to online court records, Molinari was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.