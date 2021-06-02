Man arrested after swerving at Chesterfield officer, hitting police car, police say

He was eventually arrested with the help of several other agencies

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A man was taken into custody after police said he tried to hit an officer with his car and instead hit a police car.

A spokesman for the Chesterfield Police Department said one of their officers tried to pull over a car in the parking lot of Walmart on Highlands Boulevard because of a felony warrant connected to the car's license. When he tried to stop the car, the driver drove at the officer.

The officer got out of the way, but the man struck the officer's police car.

The spokesman said a low-speed chase followed. When the driver's car broke down near the intersection of Dutch Mill Drive and Rustic View Circle, the suspect tried to run off.

He was eventually arrested with the help of several other agencies, the spokesman said.