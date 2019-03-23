EASTLAKE, Ohio – Two people are facing serious charges in the aftermath of an assault that came following the alleged rape of a 5-year-old boy.

Police say they were called to a home on E. 363th Street Thursday for reports of an assault.

According to reports, Richard Adams, 20, was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault. The report says Adams walked in on a 17-year-old juvenile molesting a 5-year-old boy, then assaulted the teen.

The 17-year-old juvenile is being charged with rape.

Eastlake police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released.