Man arrested in connection with car theft that led to Wednesday Amber Alert

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday after police said he stole a car in the parking lot of an auto mechanic shop, leading to an Amber Alert.

According to a post on the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, Wednesday's Amber Alert was issued after a man stole a car with a child inside. That alert was quickly canceled because the man who stole the vehicle answered a call made to the victim's cell phone and told police where he left the child.

According to the post, the man stole the woman's Chevrolet Equinox from Raul's Automotive on St. Charles Rock Road at about 5 p.m. When the department received the initial call, they immediately called the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which then issued the Amber Alert.

As part of the investigation, police called the woman's phone, which was still inside the stolen car. Police said the person behind the wheel answered the phone and told officers that he let the child out of the car on Olive Boulevard.

Officers notified nearby departments about the child, and an officer with the Creve Coeur Police Department found the child safe.

Breckenridge Hills officers tracked the stolen car to a location less than a mile from the mechanic shop where the car was stolen. While searching the area, police found the car and arrested the suspected thief.

The child and mother were reunited Wednesday.

The man remained in custody while the department filed for charges with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney.