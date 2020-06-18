Man arrested, charged in fatal arson in south St. Louis

A woman was killed and a man was injured the fire last month

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in an arson last month.

Robert Voegtlin, 60, faces a charge of arson first-degree, resulting in injury or death, St. Louis police said.

Stacy Sullivant, 47, died and a 60-year-old man was seriously injured in the fire that happened on May 27 on the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue, in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police listed Voegtlin's address as the 4500 block of Idaho, but it's not clear what the relationship was among the suspect and victims or what may have lead up to the fire.