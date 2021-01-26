Suspect arrested, charged in stabbing death of St. Louis man

Barbaro Yoagne Silva Ayala, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a St. Louis man last week.

At around 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 22, St. Louis police responded to the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue for a “cutting.” This is in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a puncture wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 41-year-old Carlos Mendoza-Coronado.

No other details about the incident have been released.