2nd person arrested in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges against woman refused

ST. LOUIS — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Saturday shooting on Cherokee Street during a Cinco de Mayo celebration, a day after charges were refused for a woman arrested in the case.

St. Louis police said Thursday that a man was arrested in connection with the case, and the department will be applying for charges later in the day.

The arrest comes a day after a woman arrested in connection with the case was released after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office refused to issue charges against the woman. Gardner's office refused the charges citing a "lack of evidence" and that the "victim refuses to assist," according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Ohio Avenue. A woman told police she saw a fight between a large group when a person started waving a gun around.

Police said that person fired a shot.

The woman and a 25-year-old man were injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the man refused medical treatment for a graze wound.

The Saturday shooting was the second shooting in as many days at the festival, which takes place on Cherokee Street between Nebraska and Jefferson Streets.