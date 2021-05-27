Man arrested after deadly stabbing in north St. Louis County

Police said a suspect — a man in his 20s — was taken into custody. Officers said the victim and the suspect knew each other

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken into custody after police said he stabbed and killed a man in north St. Louis County Thursday.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to a cutting in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive at around 2:15 Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s or 60s injured in the incident. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crime.

Police said a suspect — a man in his 20s — was taken into custody. Officers said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation, which remains active.