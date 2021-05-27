Man arrested after deadly stabbing in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken into custody after police said he stabbed and killed a man in north St. Louis County Thursday.
The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to a cutting in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive at around 2:15 Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s or 60s injured in the incident. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crime.
Police said a suspect — a man in his 20s — was taken into custody. Officers said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation, which remains active.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.