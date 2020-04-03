UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after making threats while on Facebook live inside a business in the Delmar Loop on Monday.

Police received a call that a man who was dressed in costume was making threats via Facebook live on Monday night. The caller said the man was inside a business in the 6300 block of Delmar.

It's not clear which business the Facebook live occurred in.

After officers searched the area, 51-year-old Jeremy Garnier, was taken into custody for various violations, according to a Facebook post from the City of University City.

He’s being held without bond,

No other details have been made available.

Other local stories

Man identified after burned body found in dumpster in 2018

Cincinnati leaders to tour St. Louis in joint effort to improve community health