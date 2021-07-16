Man arrested, accused of firing gun into air during argument in New Town St. Charles

Police said Robert Stewart got into an argument with a man outside two bars in New Town St. Charles and fired a shot into the air to intimidate the other man

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after police said he threatened a man during an argument and fired a shot in the air to try to intimidate him in New Town St. Charles.

Robert Stewart, 38, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the early Friday morning incident.

According to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department, officers were called to the area of the amphitheater and volleyball courts in New Town St. Charles at around 1 a.m. They received a report of a man flourishing a handgun while threatening another man.

During their investigation, police said Stewart got into an argument with another man in the patio area of Padavans Sports Bar and Domain Street Wine Bar. Police said the men were arguing over Stewart's girlfriend's relationship with the other man.

The press release said Stewart — who is white — then pulled out a gun, used racial slurs and ordered the victim — who is Black — to his knees.

A man who knew Stewart and the victim tried to intervene, but witnesses said Stewart pointed a gun at him and told him to get back.

The victim eventually ran off, and Steward fired his gun into the air as the victim was running away. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers filed for a search warrant for Stewart's home, which was executed by the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team at around 6 a.m. During the search, Stewart was arrested and a loaded 9 mm handgun was seized.