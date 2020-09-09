Man charged in connection with murder of 19-year-old in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood

Marqueze Murray, 20, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened on the morning of Aug. 19 in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Marqueze Murray, 20, was arrested for the shooting of 19-year-old Richard Hodges on Aug. 19 around 1:31 a.m.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., police responded to a call for a “supposed sudden death” at 2700 block of Miami Street after Hodges was found in a yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the probable cause statement, the shooting was captured on video surveillance.