ST. LOUIS — Police believe a man was motivated by hate, leading to his arrest Monday in the Central West End.

Jerome Wade, 61, was arrested for third-degree assault motivated by discrimination.

Police said he told investigators he didn't like some people in the Central West End because of their sexual orientation.

Police said Wade told them he punched the woman at the crosswalk of Lindell and Euclid because he "did not like people in the Central West End because of their sexual orientation."

The circuit attorney's office said Wade has been brought up on charges. 5 On Your Side is still waiting to get those documents.

KSDK

The news came as a shock to Jerek Steele, who owns Left Bank Books right down the street from where police said the woman was attacked.

"I mean I can't speak to any motivation or what's going on in this guy's life that would make him feel like this would be something he wanted to do or needed to do, and I also feel really bad for the person he attacked," Steele said.

"I'm a trans man. I transitioned 15 years ago," explained Steele.

That whole time, Steele has owned Left Bank Books.

"I've interacted with lots of people here, and it's been really supportive and friendly to me," explained Steele.

It's why he's hoping people can turn the page on prejudice, so something like this doesn't happen again.

"If you hide, it makes it easier for someone to attack the next person, but if you don't hide, there's a chance you'll connect with someone and maybe change the way they feel just a little bit," said Steele.

Latest local headlines: