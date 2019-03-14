ST. LOUIS — Four months later, a man has been charged in the shooting of a woman who was killed inside a bullet-riddled car in St. John.

Alpheus Bass III, 29, was taken into custody Thursday. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

He’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Bass is accused of shooting Aashya Quarles from his vehicle while she was driving the night of Nov. 23, 2018. According to court documents, Bass was seen outside a beauty supply shop where Quarles was inside just before she was killed. He’s also seen on video getting out of his car minutes after the homicide.

Family of Aashya Quarles

Quarles was found dead in her bullet-riddled car after crashing into a pole in St. John. She was 27 years old and the mother to three young children.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. They also haven’t explained the relationship between Bass and Quarles.