Man arrested for pistol-whipping, shooting woman in Jefferson County

The victim said Adam Pillow yelled racial slurs at her before the attack

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man who was wanted for assaulting and shooting a woman in Jefferson County in August has been arrested.

Adam Pillow, 40, was arrested in Arnold on Sept. 11.

He is accused of striking a woman in the head with a handgun, which caused the gun to fire a single shot, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The woman suffered injuries to her ear and neck.

The incident happened Aug. 7 in Arnold.

On Aug. 12, the Jefferson County prosecutor charged Pillow with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Pillow is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

During an interview with 5 On Your Side last month, the victim, April Brown, said she was visiting a friend in Arnold on the night of Aug. 7. While at her friend’s home, she got into an argument with one of his roommates.

April said she was in the house for no more than 10 minutes when she began to leave.

Pillow started walking up toward the home from the parking lot. He was carrying a gun, according to court documents.

“This white guy came out of nowhere,” Brown said during the interview. “Looked at me and said four times f-word, n-word, n-word, n-word."

Then, he attacked her, Brown said.

"Then [he] held a gun from about 2 feet away, moved closer with the gun, called me the n-word again, then shot me on the left side of my face," Brown said.

The attack caused damage to her hearing and at the time, she was barely able to eat.

Pillow ran away and police had been searching for him since.