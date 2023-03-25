Man arrested for throwing rocks at vehicles from Hampton overpass on I-64

Police said a 37-year-old man admitted to throwing rocks at vehicles while being questioned Friday.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested for throwing rocks at vehicles on Interstate 64, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said Saturday a 37-year-old man had been brought in Friday for questioning regarding the incidents. He admitted to throwing the rocks and was booked and arrested.

Several people reported incidents in recent months to St. Louis police after their vehicles were damaged by rocks falling from the Hampton overpass on I-64.

In February, 5 On Your Side spoke with one woman, whose brand new car had been damaged by a piece of concrete from the Hampton overpass. About eight hours later, a man had his car damaged at the exact same spot. His story was the same as the woman's.

5 On Your Side talked to another woman in early March whose new car had been damaged by a rock from the Hampton overpass.

At the time, police did not know if the debris was being intentionally thrown, or if it was falling from the overpass.

St. Louis police said charges will be filed with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.