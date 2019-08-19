ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen just after midnight in north St. Louis County Monday.

County police responded at 12:15 a.m. to the 11300 block of Sugar Pine Drive near Florissant for the report of a carjacking.

The victim told police the carjacker assaulted him and then took his car.

There are no details about a suspect, and police do not have any further information to release at this time.

