ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen just after midnight in north St. Louis County Monday.
County police responded at 12:15 a.m. to the 11300 block of Sugar Pine Drive near Florissant for the report of a carjacking.
The victim told police the carjacker assaulted him and then took his car.
There are no details about a suspect, and police do not have any further information to release at this time.
Top stories people are reading right now:
- Family says teen was 'in the wrong place at wrong time,' when he was shot and killed
- Man shot in west St. Louis County apartment complex
- Alaska man discovers message in bottle from Russian Navy
- Opinion | Mike Shildt's managing methods are bringing back bad memories of the Mike Matheny Era
- Another pig ear dog treat recall issued for salmonella concerns