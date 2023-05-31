Man caught on camera attacking girlfriend while holding toddler, charges say

Jordan Wilson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.

NORMANDY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he was caught on surveillance video attacking his girlfriend on an elevator while she was holding her daughter.

Jordan Wilson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault in connection with the alleged May 17 attack at an apartment on Castle Park Drive. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued the charges against Wilson last week.

According to charging documents, the victim told Normandy police she got into an argument with Wilson. She told him to leave the complex before she arrived with her daughter, but police said he followed her into the building and onto the elevator.

The charging documents said Wilson started punching and slapping her in the face on the elevator. She was able to grab her child and run away, but Wilson caught her, grabbed her by her hair and pulled her back onto the elevator.

While back inside the elevator, he continued punching her, charging documents said.

“There is no place — in or out of a relationship — for this kind of violence, especially when a child is endangered by it,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Wilson's bond was set at $150,000, cash-only. He is due in court on June 22.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777. ALIVE also has hotline specifically for those in Franklin County at 800-941-9144.