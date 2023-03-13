Man barricaded inside Ballwin home after exchanging gunfire with officers, police say

A Ballwin Police Department spokesman said residents should avoid the area of Cascade Terrace Drive due to the ongoing incident.

BALLWIN, Mo. — A man barricaded himself inside a Ballwin home Monday afternoon after police said he "exchanged gunfire" with officers, a Ballwin Police Department spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the man barricaded himself inside a home near Cascade Lake Court and Big Bend Road Monday afternoon. He said residents should avoid the area due to the ongoing incident. Drivers should use Ries Road or Sulphur Springs as alternate routes.

The spokesperson said he can't say if the officers that exchanged gunfire with the man were with the St. Louis County Police Department or Ballwin Police Department. He also couldn't say if any officers were hurt.

He said anyone in the area that is unable to leave should stay in their basement.