Man breaks in and steals Paraquad van on Valentine's Day

The thief was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a mask and one of the organization's t-shirts over a black and white hoodie.

ST. LOUIS — A man broke into an organization that serves people with disabilities and stole one of their vehicles on Monday.

On Friday, Paraquad CEO Jerry Erhlich mentioned his staff had something really nice planned in the community for Valentine's Day. That is until they had to figure out another way to get there after a staff member discovered their 2016 Honda Odyssey van was missing.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, a surveillance video shared with 5 On Your Side shows a man lurking in the organization's parking lot going door to door. No staff was inside the building.

"Eventually he found a door that was maybe even a little bit ajar at that's how he entered," Ehrlich said.

On another camera inside the building, the man, in a mask, is seen looking around the lobby area. He wore a Paraquad t-shirt over a black and white hoodie with blue gloves on.

Moments later, the back garage door, where Paraquad's vehicles are parked, comes up.

The man is captured leaving and driving the organization's Gray Honda Odyssey van and doing more rounds in adjacent parking lots.

Paraquad serves more than 1,300 people a year physically and thousands that call in for services.

Their fleet is used for everything from transporting supplies to participants with disabilities for events.

Staff said while vehicle theft has become common, the incident was even more heartbreaking considering their mission.

“For the people we serve and for the people who serve these individuals," Ehrlich said.

Paraquad will take extra steps to secure its premises when the facility is closed.

The organization is also working to prevent thefts of other vans on site.

Investigators said they are looking for the Gray 2016 Honda Odyssey.