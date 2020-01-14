ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Monday after police said he broke into an Overland church three times since Dec. 29.

Aaron Coffey, 36, was charged with burglary and stealing in connection with the crime spree.

Police said Coffey broke into West Overland Bible Church on Dec. 29 and again on Jan. 4, stealing keys, studio equipment, hard-drives, a projector and other things. In the days after the second break-in, the church installed a Ring camera near where the entrances of the church.

When Coffey forced his way into the church on Jan. 11, the pastor got an alert on his phone and called police.

Officers and a police dog worked to track him down and arrest him. He was hiding under the stage of the church when the police dog and officer found him. He had a screwdriver, a tarp, gloves and keys taken in the previous break-in on him, police said.

Police said Coffey admitted to breaking into the church all three times.

The pastor said the stolen property and damage to the building cost the church about $4,500. He thanked the police department for their quick work in catching him.

In all, Coffey was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, one county of stealing of more than $750, one count of misdemeanor stealing and one count of possession of burglary tools. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

