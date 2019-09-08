Police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police said the victim was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Wells and Belt Avenues at around 9:50 a.m. when a man ran up to his car with a gun. The armed man demanded the victim get out of the car, and the victim complied.

Police said the man took the victim's wallet then jumped in the victim's 2006 Buick Rendezvous and sped off.

The victim was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

