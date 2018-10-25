MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man had his car stolen from him at gunpoint in the Mehlville area of south St. Louis County.

The 20-year-old victim told police at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday he was sitting in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Lemay Manor Court, which is in the Taravue Park Apartment complex. He said two suspects walked up to the car, pulled out guns and demanded the keys.

The suspects got in the 2018 Hyundai Sonata and drove off, police said.

The car was found empty a short time later in the city near Powell Hall.

The victim wasn’t hurt and no arrests have been made.

