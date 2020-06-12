Man carjacked by man he picked up, drove to gas station

The man told police the man he gave a ride to the gas station eventually carjacked him at knifepoint

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked at knifepoint by someone he gave a ride to a gas station late Friday night.

Police said they were called to the BP gas station near the intersection of Bates Street and Virginia Avenue in south St. Louis just before midnight. When they arrived, a man told them he picked up a man and gave him a ride to the gas station.

Both men went into the convenience store, and when they came out, the passenger pulled out a knife and demanded the driver's property.

The man handed over his things and his knife-wielding passenger drove off in the man's car, a blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police spotted the car a short time later and attempted to pull the man over, but he sped off. Officers gave chase and were eventually able to arrest the man after he crashed the car into a fire hydrant near South Broadway and Interstate 55.

Police said they found a knife and some of the man's property inside the car.

The victim was not injured in the incident.