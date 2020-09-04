ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked at gunpoint and the suspect took off in his company car.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was not injured.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Tara Lane in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

After the incident, St. Louis County police found the vehicle involved in an accident on Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Jennings Station Road. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested.

There have been 59 carjackings through the end of March, according to crime statistics from St. Louis police. Last year, there were 70 carjackings through March.

