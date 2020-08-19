Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at gas pump Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis

The victim told police he was pumping gas when he was pushed to the ground

ST. LOUIS — A man was pistol-whipped and carjacked while pumping gas Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis.

The carjacking happened at the ZX gas station at Chouteau Avenue and South Broadway in the Lasalle Park neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a carjacking call shortly after 3 p.m. and found a 54-year-old man with a cut to his head.

He told police he was pumping gas when he was pushed to the ground and heard someone saying something to him. When he turned around, he was hit in the head with a gun and two men demanded his car keys.

The men then got into his 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove away.