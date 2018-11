ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Castleman around 3 a.m. where a 31-year-old man told police he had just parked and got out of his vehicle when two unknown men approached him.

One of the suspects pointed a firearm at him and demanded his property. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

