ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking in St. Louis’ Princeton Heights’ neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Hampton Avenue around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man said he had pulled to the curb to use his phone and while he was sitting in his Mazda MZ3, two unknown men approached his car.

The robbers pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out of the car. After the man complied, both men got into his car and left the scene.

The victim was not injured.

