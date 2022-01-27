Man carjacked in parking lot of Cheshire Inn late Wednesday night

The car was later found in East St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked late Wednesday night in St. Louis in the parking lot of a hotel, police said. It happened in the Cheshire Inn parking lot on Clayton Avenue near Clayton Road around 11 p.m. That's in the Richmond Heights area just west of the southwest corner of Forest Park.

The 29-year-old man told St. Louis police he was parked in the parking lot when two unknown men approached him with handguns. The man said the guns had flashlight attachments. The police report said the suspect vehicle blocked the man's car in and he couldn't drive away.

The man said he got out of his car and both suspects got into his car, a silver 2021 Kia J5, and drove off the lot. The suspect vehicle followed. Police did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

The man's car was later found in East St. Louis.

Police said the three suspects were all wearing dark clothing and ski masks and are possibly in their 20s.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/

The Crime Victim Center is a St. Louis-based organization that works to empower victims by offering resources, counseling, advocacy and referrals throughout the greater St. Louis area.