20-year-old carjacked by 'acquaintance' in St. Louis

The victim was not injured during this incident

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a carjacking in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Biddle Place for a report of a carjacking. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man.

The man told police he picked up the suspect, who was an acquaintance of his, and allowed him to drive his 2008 GMC Acadia.

The suspect drove to the 800 block of Cass Avenue and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding him to get out of the car.

When the victim initially hesitated, the suspect fired several shots into the air. The man ran away and the suspect left the area in his car.

The man was not injured during this incident.

Police said the suspect is 5-foot-11-inches tall to 6-feet tall, weighs 145 to 150 pounds, has a short hairstyle and was wearing grey jogging pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.