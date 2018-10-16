ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ McKinley Heights neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of South Jefferson Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after a 24-year-old said he was cleaning out his vehicle when a suspect came up to him with a gun and demanded his shoes and vehicle.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s shoes and vehicle. Police describe the suspect as a man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, medium complexion, scar or tattoo near left eye, wearing a torn black shirt sleeve to cover lower portion of his face, a blue hooded shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was not injured.

On October 3, a man was carjacked in 9200 block of Geyer Avenue in the afternoon.

RELATED: Man carjacked Wednesday afternoon in McKinley Heights neighborhood

© 2018 KSDK