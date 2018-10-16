ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ McKinley Heights neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of South Jefferson Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after a 24-year-old said he was cleaning out his vehicle when a suspect came up to him with a gun and demanded his shoes and vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s shoes and vehicle. Police describe the suspect as a man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, medium complexion, scar or tattoo near left eye, wearing a torn black shirt sleeve to cover lower portion of his face, a blue hooded shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was not injured.

On October 3, a man was carjacked in 9200 block of Geyer Avenue in the afternoon.

