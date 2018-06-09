ST. LOUIS — A MetroBus was heading south on Airport Road when people in two cars near the bus started shooting at each other.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Road and Newell Drive.

Ferguson police believe at least 10 to 15 shots were fired. Some of the bullets hit the bus, shattering the glass windows and sending passengers ducking for cover.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Six people were on board, including Devon Tompkins. He told 5 On Your Side it was terrifying. The bus driver was the only person hurt in the shooting.

"I thought I was going to die that day. I thought I wasn't going to make it to work," Tompkins said.

Police found a vehicle on Newell drive that matched the description of one of the cars used during the shooting. They said it's a stolen vehicle and that three men from it.

Tompkins told 5 On Your Side whether you're on a bus or not, you've got to be careful. "It's crazy, living in St. Louis, you have to watch your back."

There's also surveillance video from the bus of the shooting, but it has not been released yet. So far, no arrests have been made.

