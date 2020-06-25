Man caught street racing on Natural Bridge Avenue with children in car

When police caught up with him after using a spike strip to pop his tires, they found three children in the car with him

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing child endangerment charges after police said he sped through stoplights while street racing with three children in the car last month.

Glen Swope, 26, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and three counts of child endangerment in connection with the May 3 incident.

Two police officers said they were on their normal patrol in a marked police vehicle when they spotted a pair of cars racing down Natural Bridge Avenue.

One of the drivers stopped at a stop sign, but the other did not. When officers tried to stop the Honda, it continued speeding away.

After crossing onto the other side of the road and speeding through multiple stoplights, police were eventually able to use spike strips to stop the speeding car.

Officers said when they finally caught up with the car on Sullivan Avenue, they found Swope behind the wheel and three children in the car. The children, ages 13, 5 and 4, were not hurt.

Swope was released and given a summons for a July 23 court date.