Man charged after 1-year-old girl shot in robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head on June 10. The girl survived but is still recovering in the hospital.

Twenty-two-year-old Desmond Harris is facing several charges after an apparent attempted robbery in St. Louis City's Fairground neighborhood, police said.

Harris was also shot.

The preliminary investigation from St. Louis police suggested the shooting occurred after Harris attempted to carjack a 29-year-old woman who was with the 1-year-old.

The girl was shot in the carjacking and was rushed to the hospital. She was admitted to the intensive care unit but is now recovering in a standard hospital room.

The woman was not injured in the carjacking and shooting.

Police said Harris was found in a nearby residence after the shooting. He was "barely conscious, but breathing," according to police. He was transported to the hospital.

Police do not know how Harris was shot.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue.

Harris is facing one count of vehicle hijacking, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of attempt robbery in the first degree, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The girl is the 60th child to be injured or killed by gunfire in 2022 in St. Louis, according to 5 On Your Side data.