ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a 2019 murder of a man in St. Louis.

Lonti Carter, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On July 20, 2019, a man was found dead near an alley on the 4800 block of Kossuth in the Penrose neighborhood in north St. Louis. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Norobert Cashaw.