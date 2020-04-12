Man charged with murder in 2019 south St. Louis shooting

Darnell Rusan, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in south St. Louis last year.

Darnell Rusan, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2019, St. Louis police were called to the 3000 block of Osage Street for a report of a shooting. This is in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Donte Parker suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the probable cause statement, Rusan shot Parker multiple times with a revolver, hitting him in the legs, buttocks and back.

Surveillance video from a home on Osage shows Rusan and Parker near the scene of the shooting.