ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged after a 9-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet in south St. Louis earlier this month.

Robert Patrick, 28, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.

On Jan. 20, police were called to the 4000 block of Meramec Street for a report of a shooting.

A 31-year-old man told officers he was sitting in his car with a 9-year-old boy when Patrick pulled out a gun and began shooting at the car.

The 9-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and the 31-year-old man was not injured.

Police said the shooting was not random and that Patrick and the victims knew each other.

RELATED: Man run over while trying to get away from rolling gun battle in north St. Louis

RELATED: 14-year-old boy arrested after teen shot and killed in north St. Louis

RELATED: Thieves rip open Ellisville ATM with truck chains