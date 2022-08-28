Man accused of firing shots during fight after football game at Normandy High School charged

Carlton Gunn, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon resisting arrest and multiple other crimes.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing multiple charges after police said he fired shots during a fight after a Normandy High School football game.

Carlton Gunn, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon resisting arrest and multiple other crimes in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the school's parking lot on St. Charles Rock Road. Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said police were at the school for its first football game of the season against Confluence Preparatory Academy.

After the game ended, there was a large fight in the parking lot. An adult man fired shots with a handgun during the fight and then got into a car and drove away.

Police pursued the car with help from surrounding agencies. It came to a stop in Charlack and the suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police recovered a handgun from the man that they believed was used in the incident.

"We are thankful no person was struck by gunfire and no injuries occurred," the police cooperative said.

On Sunday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting

Resisting arrest-detention-stop by fleeing

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm at a school