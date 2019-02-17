BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — A man is facing charges after dragging a Bel-Ridge police officer onto Natural Bridge Road with a stolen car Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Jeffery Charles Tedrick was charged with resisting arrest and tampering in connection with the Sunday afternoon incident that left an officer injured.

A release from the police department said it started when a woman came to the police station on Natural Bridge Road at around 1 p.m. to report a domestic dispute. They said Tedrick was sitting in a car on the parking lot after following the woman.

When officers went to talk to him, he sped off, dragging an officer onto Natural Bridge Road. Other officers chased Tedrick north on Lucas and Hunt Road before he crashed near Interstate 70 and ran off. Officers chased him down and had to use a stun gun to get him under control to arrest him.

The release said the car he was driving was reported stolen in St. Peters and the man had multiple felony warrants. He was wearing a law-enforcement-type uniform when he was arrested.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he did not stop trying to get away. He attacked another officer and ran down the hospital hallway and into another patient's room before he was arrested again.

He was then taken to the St. Louis County Jail, where he is being held on $50,000 bond. The Bel-Ridge police chief said he expects more charges to be filed against Tedrick at some point.

The officer who was dragged and the officer who was attacked at the hospital are both expected to be OK