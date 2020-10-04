ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 23-year-old man has been charged after a man was found shot to death in Pagedale on Thursday.

Christopher Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Thursday afternoon, a Pagedale police officer was out on patrol when he spotted a man on the pavement of Page Avenue near Purcell Avenue, according to a press release.

The man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Micah Smith of St. Louis.

According to the probable cause statement, Williams pulled into PX Liquor Store that afternoon. While he was in his car, Smith walked up to him and started shooting at him.

Surveillance footage shows Williams running after Smith while firing several shots at him. One of those shots hit Smith in the back of the head, according to the probable cause statement.

Police found Smith with a gun in his waistband at the time he was killed.

