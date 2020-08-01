ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he fired shots into a home in which his child and the child's mother were staying.

Derrick Jones, 21, was charged with multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault in connection with the Dec. 12 incident.

Charging documents said the child's mother saw Jones outside the home on Union Boulevard in St. Louis after hearing a loud noise. She saw the window of her car was broken and also saw Jones pull out a gun.

Charging documents said Jones then fired multiple shots into the home, causing the mother, child and another woman to run to the back of the house and lay on the floor. Charging documents did not say if anyone was injured.

In all, Jones was charged with single counts of first-degree assault, first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, shooting at a motor vehicle or inhabitable structure and armed criminal action.

As of Jan. 7, he has not been taken into custody.

