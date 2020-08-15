Man charged after security guard pushed off MetroLink platform

"He was injured as a result of this senseless incident," Bi-State Development said in a statement

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man has been charged after a security guard was pushed off a platform at the Fairview Heights MetroLink station earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The contracted security guard was pushed off the platform by a man who was in possession of alcohol, according to Patti Beck, director of communications for Bi-State Development. Alcohol is not allowed on Metro property.

Police did not give an update on the security guard’s condition but said “there was great bodily harm.”

"He was injured as a result of this senseless incident. We wish him a full recovery," Bi-State said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

Full Statement from Bi-State Development:

“Our law enforcement partners — the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department — located the suspect and took him into custody after he fled the scene after the assault. We thank them for their quick actions.