MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a popular bar in downtown Maplewood.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged William Buress with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Burgees remains in custody with no bond available.

On Sept. 22, Maplewood police responded to The Post Sports Bar and Grill just after 4 p.m. Police said a Buress, who works at the bar shot another man twice in the back, in a ‘domestic incident.’ Police said the victim was the shooter's sister's boyfriend.

According to court documents, Buress invited the victim to his job to fight. The victim arrived at The Post Sports Bar and Grill and Buress shot him multiple times.

Police said Buress and the victim have been in an ongoing disagreement that has turned physical in prior incidents.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

The Post Sports Bar and Grill closed after the shooting and was supposed to be back open Monday at 11 a.m., but according to a Facebook post on its page they will reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.

