Houston father admits he 'snapped' and punched 2-year-old son during potty training; the toddler died

Deputies say Antonio Hicks admitted that he lost his temper and struck his 2-year-old son multiple times.

HOUSTON — A Houston man is behind bars Monday after he was accused of hitting his 2-year-old son while potty training him over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The child later died at the hospital.

Investigators said Antonio Devonte Hicks Sr, 21, brought the unresponsive child, Antonio Hicks Jr, to Houston Northwest Emergency Room for medical treatment on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the child had multiple injuries, both recent and healing, that weren’t consistent with the father’s claims of how his son was injured.

Hicks initially lied to deputies about the incident, according to court documents. He claimed a stranger attacked them while they were taking a walk.

Investigators say Hicks later admitted he struck the toddler in the chest "too hard" after he "snapped" during potty training.

The mom told deputies she heard multiple slaps that turned into harder punches from the other room. When she went to see what was happening, , she found the child non-responsive.

Hicks was arrested and charged with serious bodily injury. He’s currently being held on a $250,000 bond. These charges could be upgraded once an autopsy is completed, according to records from HCSO.