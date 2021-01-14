Man charged after woman shot, killed while driving in St. Louis County on New Year's Eve

Chrishell Fulton was shot and killed after getting into a car accident on Dec. 31, 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a woman’s murder.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Eman Baker with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm after Chrishell Fulton was shot and killed after getting into a car crash on Dec. 31, 2020.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Shepley Drive, which is in Glasgow Village.

According to charging documents, 41-year-old Fulton was driving a GMC Yukon and shot and killed after she got into a car crash with a black Lexus. Three witnesses said the driver of the black Lexus was the person who shot into Fulton’s Yukon. The defaced firearm was found in a Chevrolet Impala, which was parked nearby.

Ballistic analysis of the firearm discovered the shell casing found at the scene and the bullet recovered from Fulton’s body match the firearm found in the Chevrolet Impala.

Baker admitted that he was driving the black Lexus that got into the car crash with Fulton and he went into the Chevrolet Impala after.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.