Man charged after woman found shot to death in car in south St. Louis

Kristopher Burns-Jackson was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Monay Phillips

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in south St. Louis.

St. Louis police officers were called for a report of a shooting at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Arsenal, which is in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a woman inside a car who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Monay Phillips, a 23-year-old woman who lived on the block where the shooting happened.

Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis police announced a man who had been arrested in the shooting was charged.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against Kristopher Burns-Jackson. He’s 23 years old and also lives on the block where the shooting happened.