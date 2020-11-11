Man charged after woman found shot to death in car in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in south St. Louis.
St. Louis police officers were called for a report of a shooting at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Arsenal, which is in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
Officers arrived to find a woman inside a car who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim Wednesday as Monay Phillips, a 23-year-old woman who lived on the block where the shooting happened.
Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis police announced a man who had been arrested in the shooting was charged.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against Kristopher Burns-Jackson. He’s 23 years old and also lives on the block where the shooting happened.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).