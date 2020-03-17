ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with arson last week after police said he intentionally set a fire in his room at the Mark Twain Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

Christopher Bryant, 28, was charged with first-degree arson in connection with the March 8 fire.

Police said they were called to the hotel on March 8 after Bryant's mother called 911. She told police that her son said he could not return to his hotel room because it had caught fire. When she asked if he had started the fire, he told her not to ask anymore questions or "we'll have problems here too."

Fire investigators ruled that the fire was intentionally set and that someone had covered three of the four sprinkler heads in the room before the fire was set. Fire investigators said the bed was lit on fire in two different spots.

After reviewing video from the hotel, Bryant was the only one to enter or leave the room. He was wearing the same clothes in the video as when he was arrested.

His bond was set at $10,000, cash only.

