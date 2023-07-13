Man charged as serial rapist for crimes spanning 8 years across St. Louis region

Enrique White befriended most victims on a dating app and is also accused of raping the 12-year-old daughter of a murder victim, documents said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Lake St. Louis man is now accused of being a serial rapist of women he befriended on social media apps across the St. Louis area, with crimes spanning the past eight years, according to court documents.

Enrique White, 29, of the 18000 block of Cuivre Drive in Lake St. Louis is facing multiple charges from St. Charles and St. Louis Counties, and police fear there could be more victims, according to court documents.

The details of the allegations can be disturbing for some readers.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office has charged White with seven crimes, which include four counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sodomy.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Joe McCulloch has charged White with five crimes, which include statutory rape, statutory sodomy unlawful use of a weapon, sexual abuse and child molestation after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

White “adamantly” denied the allegations made against him to police, according to the documents.

“In the past several years, White has been the subject of multiple investigations throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area where he was accused of sexual assault, to include second-degree rape and sexual assault between 2016 and 2017 in St. Louis County, rape in Salem, Mo., rape in Hazelwood, Mo., and kidnapping, armed criminal action and sexual assault in Berkely,” a Lake St. Louis police detective wrote in court documents.

The allegations stemming from St. Louis County begin in December 2015. White is accused of offering to take a woman home from a bar along with two other men. They stopped in St. Louis County and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents. White then took her to a home where he sexually assaulted her again, forcing her to participate in sex acts in exchange for allowing her to use a phone to call someone to get home, according to the documents.

Then, in May 2016, White messaged another woman on a dating app asking her to clean his house for $200. While she was doing so, he sexually assaulted her by holding her down by her neck, according to the documents.

In September 2019, White messaged another woman on a dating app, offering her money to clean his house. While she was there, he forced her to perform sex acts and sexually assaulted her by pushing her down, according to the documents.

In May, White messaged another woman on a dating app, picked her up from her college in Illinois and drove to St. Louis County where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, documents said.

The victim in the St. Charles County case told police White sexually assaulted her at least eight times between April and May. The victim told police White held a gun to her head and threatened to “kill her just like her father,” according to the documents, which also state the victim’s father was recently murdered.